S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of STBA opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

