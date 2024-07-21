Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 77.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,923,000 after buying an additional 1,113,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 703.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $147.68. 2,584,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $149.60.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

