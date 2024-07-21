Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases Shares of 782 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.82. 408,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,581. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $566.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.