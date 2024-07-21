Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,353,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.