Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $601,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,604,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $671,384,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $14.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,042.86. 392,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,895. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,015.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,042.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

