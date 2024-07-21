Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $498,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

