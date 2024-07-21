Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $271,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.54. 4,319,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,212. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
