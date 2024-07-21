Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $205,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $148.20. 177,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,558. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $160.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
