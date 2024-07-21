Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys Shares of 2,811 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

