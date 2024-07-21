SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,579. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

