SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

