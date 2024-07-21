Snap Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 144.5% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.