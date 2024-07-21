Snap Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.
Snap Price Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%.
Insider Activity at Snap
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 144.5% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
