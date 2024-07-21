SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $454.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

