SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $818.11 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $818.11 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.24 or 0.99974890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00072924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63148672 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,224,588.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

