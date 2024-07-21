Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

CPI stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £346.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.02. Capita has a one year low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 29.32 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

