ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $12.43 on Friday, reaching $751.20. 1,187,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $740.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.50.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

