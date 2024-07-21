Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,709 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 1,934,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

