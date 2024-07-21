SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

