Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COP. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

