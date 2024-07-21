Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $739.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $46.31.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

