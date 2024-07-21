Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RCL opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $172.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.