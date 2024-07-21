Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $19,257,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $16,879,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,115,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,702,000 after buying an additional 990,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 847,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.