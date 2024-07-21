Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Rogers worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Rogers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $172.92. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.