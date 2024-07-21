Robert W. Baird Lowers Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $36.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

ATMU opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,102,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

