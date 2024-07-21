Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $554,804.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 578,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

