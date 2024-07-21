Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

