Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Renasant alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Renasant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after acquiring an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.