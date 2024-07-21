ReddCoin Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $29.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00108351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

