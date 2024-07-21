Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $325.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $330.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.96. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

