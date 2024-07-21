Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $68.00 at UBS Group

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.