Quantum (QUA) Trading 99% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $575.60 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 99% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,155.46 or 1.00009849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00073960 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -49.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $694.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

