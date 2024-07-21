QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

