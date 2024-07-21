Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $290.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $290.02 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.10 or 0.05240555 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00043255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,240,958 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

