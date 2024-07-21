Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Energy Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.40 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00. Corporate insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

