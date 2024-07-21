Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Reduced by Analyst

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $49.58 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

