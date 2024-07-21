Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Zacks Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $80.00 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $4,265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 68,697 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in KB Home by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.