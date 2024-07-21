Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.79.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$165.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.