Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Decreased by Zacks Research

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

