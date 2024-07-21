Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $81,104.00 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.66 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Puma Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.