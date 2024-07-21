Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,978,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 1,174,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

