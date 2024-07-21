Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,783 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 1,933,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

