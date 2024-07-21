Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,023,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 174,523 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.62. 2,927,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

