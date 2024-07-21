Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 223.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

