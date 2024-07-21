Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5,260.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98,999 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 474,817 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

