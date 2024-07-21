Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after acquiring an additional 452,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 541,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

