Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 620.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

