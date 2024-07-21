Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,459 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,435. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.