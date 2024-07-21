PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $143.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00108957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

