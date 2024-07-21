Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $310.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.75.

POOL opened at $328.52 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pool by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

