Polymath Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $94.28 million and $8,285.93 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

